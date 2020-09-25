A noble businessman with a piety in heart

Abdul Malek Chowdhury





Occasionally, the world sees the birth of good men and women but who unfortunately live for a short time. Yet they leave their footprint through their works to eulogize them years and decades after their demise.





One such person was Mr. Malek Chowdhury, a Freedom Fighter, an ethical and highly moralistic businessman and one with a kind heart for the less fortunate. He came from a wealthy family from pre-partition days and his father was one of the few established Bengalee Muslim businessmen in Mumbai, under British India.





Mr. Chowdhury was the second child and eldest son in a family of five sons and five daughters. His father died at an early age when he was just about 13 years old. Within four years of his father's death, his mother passed away too, thrusting him literally to assume the guardianship of the family in the absence of their parents. A duty, I believe he fulfilled with a lot of courage and equanimity alongside rebuilding the family business as well as pursuing his own higher studies both at home and abroad. I came to know Malek bhai, as I used to call him, through Major Matin Chowdhury, a fellow Freedom Fighter. Major Matin was a course senior to me in the Army. Following the War of Liberation, we were both stationed in Saidpur Cantonment, which established the foundation of our life-long bonding. Since our first introduction, he became very affectionate towards me, like an elder brother - he still is.





On completion of my 18-months' medical treatment in Belgrade, capital of former Yugoslavia, for the injuries I received during an anti insurgecy operation in early 1972, I returned to Bangladesh in November 1973 and joined the Army Headquarters. Major Matin was then posted to Dhaka Cantonment as Officer Commanding (OC), Military Police (MP) Unit. One day we ran into each other at one of the Officer's Mess. After exchange of pleasantries he enquired where I was staying and when I informed him that I was still looking for a room, he readily offered to share his room with me. We became roommates and out of his care and affection, he would often take me to visit his family home in Gulshan, riding with him on the pillion of his Motorbike.





It is in their house that I was introduced to Major Matin's entire family including Malek bhai, his wife and children. They also embraced me like one of their brothers, which warmed my heart, as in those days I did not have very many close relatives in the capital city. My visits to Major Matin's house became quite regular. There was one more sentimental factor for strengthening the connection with them - all five of their brothers were gallant Freedom Fighters. Besides Malek bhai and Major Matin, one of their brothers, Major Salek Chowdhury, joined the War of Liberation, from the beginning and fought very bravely during the whole war. He was conferred with Bir Utam, the highest gallantry award for the living, for his bravery.





Another brother, Mr. Majid Chowdhury, was studying in England and joined hands with Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, in order to mobilize international opinion in favor of the Bangladesh Liberation War. Malek bhai , who, at the time was in Switzerland, had also joined the international campaign for the cause of Bangladesh. Unfortunately, the family suffered a terrible tragedy when the youngest brother, Sadeq Chowdhury was picked by the Pakistanis from their home and never returned, presumably done away with by his captors. Tragedy once again struck the family when Major Salek Chowdhury, BU, within months of Liberation was found dead in his officer's mess room, the cause of which remains a mystery even till today.





The Chowdhury family's monumental sacrifice and contribution to our War of Liberation merit the highest state recognition and preservation of their family saga in our national archive for posterity.





Their contributions in post-liberation Bangladesh are no less significant. What sets them apart from other business families is that they continued to invest their wealth in the country despite facing many challenges- which is a clear manifestation of their patriotism and a desire to build indigenous capacity. Besides, they also support a wide range of philanthropic programs from their own resources in various social sectors in the country, which are not only generous but also unparalleled. They do these discreetly and with dignity while refraining from beating their own drum and seeking publicity.





In the early 80s, I was serving as Counselor in our Embassy in Rome. One day I entered my Ambassador's room for some routine work and I found Malek bhai sitting there appearing quite perturbed. Without disturbing them I left the room requesting Malek bhai to see me before leaving the Embassy. After about an hour Malek bhai came to my room and he looked very gloomy and downcast. I felt a bit uncomfortable. As he slowly gained composure, I politely asked him what had happened. With a somber voice, he narrated that he went to London for a medical checkup and was diagnosed with cancer.







He said he wanted to visit the Holy Kaaba and pray at Allah's house before returning home. He tried to obtain a Saudi visa from London but the Saudi Embassy declined, as the timing of his visit to Mecca clashed with the visa restrictions normally imposed by the Saudi Government some days prior to the Hajj. As our Ambassador in Rome was their old family friend, hoping that he would help, Malek bhai came to meet the former, all the way from London. But our Ambassador too, regretted his inability to help.





Hearing Malek bhai's illness and his frustration over not getting the Saudi visa made me very sad indeed. Luckily my counterpart at the Saudi Embassy in Rome was a close friend of mine. I tried to console Malek bhai assuring him that Allah (SWT) has surely accepted his vows and He will show some way. I told him about my closeness with the Saudi diplomat adding that I would call him right away requesting his help. I called the Saudi Counselor on the phone and explained everything to him, stressing that it was literally his dying wish to visit Mecca and pray at Allah's house. My Saudi friend responded that it was nearly an impossible task, highlighting their visa policy. Both of us were silent for some time. Breaking the silence, he told me that he would try his best to do something and call me back within 10-15 minutes.







There was not much to talk about as we sipped tea awaiting the return call from the Saudi Embassy. My Saudi friend kept his promise and called back within ten minutes. He sounded very happy and told me that he exercised an exceptional discretion and asked me to send Malek bhai to his Embassy the next day with all the documents. When I passed the happy news to Malek bhai, he burst into tears, hugging me and showering heaps of praise upon me, making me rather embarrassed. I told him that Allah accepted his vows and that he got the call directly from Him.







In hindsight, when I reflect on this episode, I believe that Allah had accepted Malek bhai's sincere prayer and He used me as an instrument to deliver His blessings upon him. It also reinforces the belief that it is only he who has been called by Allah will go to Kaaba.





On completion of my tenure in Rome, I was posted to London in 1983. After some time, I came to know that Malek bhai was admitted in a hospital in Oxford for his cancer treatment under an Oncologist, Dr.Truelove. To be near her husband, bhabi also rented an apartment close by and was staying there with their three children. Malek bhai would come once in a while to stay with them, if so permitted by his doctors. Although the distance between London and Oxford was about 55 miles and took more than an hours' drive, I started visiting him quite frequently.





One day Malek bhai told me "Doula, watching you with so much energy, full of life and always happy, I get lots of inspiration to live and enjoy life". His words, which still resonate in my ears, made me emotional seeing a man's deep love for life and urge to live. I tried to console him saying he still had a long life ahead. But death has its own design and clock. It will do its job at the time and place of its choice without any compassion or qualms. Malek bhai eventually succumbed to his long illness and breathed his last at his home in Dhaka on July 18, 1986. He was only 45.





With his death, Malek bhai left a huge void in the family and also in the budding entrepreneur community in Bangladesh. His brothers not only picked up from where he left but also expanded the family business including their philanthropic activities. Selina bhabi emerged from her deep mourning too, and became a rock in her children's life and saw through that all three of them were established in the footsteps of their father.





Death is an inescapable inevitability. In its wake it indeed brings much sorrow and anguish but at the same time it is also a cause for celebration- it is a celebration when after one's death people speak of them and recall their lives and works with much respect and admiration for what they did for society. It is only those qualities that illustrate a life that was worth living, for lack of those ingredients and passions make a life vacuous both while living and after death.





Malek bhai's life though cut short by the killer disease was a life that was worth living and deserves celebration.





RIP Malek bhai, and yes, you are very much alive in our hearts.



The author is a former Secretary to the GOB and served as Ambassador to a number of countries.

Leave Your Comments