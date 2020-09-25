Stocks end week in marginal gain



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) finished week posting marginal gain although bumpy trade happened due to activeness of investors on the both sides of fence. At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 4978.77 points on Thursday, last working day of the week, with a gain of 6.64 points or 0.13 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 declined by 7.28 points while Shariah index, DSES went up slightly by 0.48 points to settle at 1701.19 points and 1126.30 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 185,393 trades were executed in yesterday's trading session with a trading volume of 348.21 million securities. Besides, DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8.80 billion from Taka 8.81 billion in the previous session.





Gainer took lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 172 securities gained price while 128 declined and 56 remained unchanged. The market-cap of DSE increased to Taka 3,946 billion which was Taka 3,892 billion in the previous session.





On the other hand, port city bourse, CSE also closed trade in green. Selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI rose by 11.22 points and 28.50 points to stand at 8523.90 points and 14209.93 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 14,811,159 share and mutual funds of 281 companies were traded, of which 151 issues advanced while 92 declined and 38 issues remained unchanged.

