Walton share soars on debut



Trading of Walton Hi-Tech Industries share in the two stock exchanges in Dhaka and Chittagong was started on Wednesday.







On Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Walton Hi-Tech's each share opened at the IPO price of Tk 252 and closed at Tk 378, a 150 percent close up compared with the IPO price. On Wednesday morning, the trading of Walton share was commenced through cutting a giant cake at the DSE office in the capital DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq said, Walton's listing in the capital market is a milestone. Walton will play a guiding role in the U-turn of the capital market from bad to good. He expected that Walton will do better than the multinational companies listed in the country's capital market. Earlier in the morning, the trading of Walton shares began at 10.00 am on Wednesday (23 September 2020).







Prior to that, an agreement was signed between Walton and DSE. S M Ashraful Alam, Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited and Chief Regulatory Officer Abdul Latif signed the agreement papers on behalf of their respective organizations. Meanwhile, the trading of Walton shares started at the Dhaka office of Chittagong Stock Exchange. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited MD and CSE DGM Hasnain Bari inaugurated the trading activities by cutting cakes and ringing bells.







Among others present at the time were CSE Deputy Managers Parveen Akhter, Rahi Iftekhar Reza and Masuda Begum. According to the BSEC order, on the first trading session, a 50 percent circuit breaker will be imposed on the issue price of the debutant company's shares. On the second trading session, the circuit breaker of percent will be imposed on the reference price or first day's closing price or on the adjusted open price. Circuit breaker regulation will be as usual, or 10% from the third trading session, adds the order.

