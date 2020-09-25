Italy praises BEPZA's contribution to Bangladesh industrial dev

Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata speaking to Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam during his visit at BEPZA Complex in the capital on Wednesday. -AA



The Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata has praised BEPZA for its contribution to the industrial, economic as well as overall development of Bangladesh.





He hoped to strengthen cooperation with BEPZA in future which will encourage more Italian investors to invest in the EPZs. He made the remarks on Wednesday during his visit at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release. Welcoming the Ambassador at his office the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam said that BEPZA always provides its best services to the investors to run their business smoothly.





BEPZA has taken different initiatives to combat the pandemic and tackle the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the business and industrial environment. The Executive Chairman informed that BEPZA Economic Zone, currently being developed at Mirsharai of Chattogram, is expected to be operational by this year.





He requested Italian investors through the Ambassador to come forward and explore the potentiality of investment in Mongla, Uttara and Ishwardi EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone. The executive chairman and the ambassador discussed on various operational and policy related issues of Italian investment.

