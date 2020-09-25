DCCI for strengthening supply chain in SMEs



Speakers at a webinar on Thursday observed that a resilient supply chain system in the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector will build competitive advantage, reduce cost of doing business and open up new market opportunity. They made the observation at the online workshop for strengthening supply chain of CMSMEs after Covid-19 disruption, said a press release.





Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in association with Freidrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF Bangladesh) arranged the workshop.





DCCI President Shams Mahmud said CMSMEs contribute 32 percent in the GDP and the sector creates employment opportunity for about 2.45 crore people which is 40 percent of total employment. Due to Covid-19 pandemic the overall CMSME hit hard as the sales have come down drastically, he added. He said ensuring supply chain in the new normal situation is key for business sustainability. Moreover, recently use of technology in the process of supply chain has been increased to keep reliability, traceability and transparency, he added.







He said "For CMSMEs we need to strengthen backward linkage industry to enhance efficient value addition in export." Country Representative of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF Bangladesh) Dr Najmul Hossain said aid after the disruption of Covid-19 pandemic, short, medium and long-term planning will boost introducing supply chain in the CMSME sector to fuel its export competitiveness. Shankar Kumar Roy, Corporate Trainer and Consultant presented the keynote paper. He said CMSMEs are an important arm of economic growth of Bangladesh. (SMEs) are playing increasingly important role as engine for economic growth.





"Lack of skilled manpower, old machineries, lack of information, limited access to finance, access of harmonized tariff and non-tariff policies are some of the major challenges of SMEs in Bangladesh. Incorporating supply chain in business allows higher efficiency rate, decrease cost, increase output, increase profit, and enhance communication," he added. He said implementation of resilient supply chain will help accelerate 40 percent - 60 percent revenue growth, improve 20 percent-40 percent customer satisfaction and lower 10 percent-20 percent transportation costs.





