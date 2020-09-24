Actress Tamanna loses her mother





Actress Tamanna's mother Tahmina Huda passed away at a hospital in Sweden Thursday afternoon. Tamanna said that due to a heart attack, she developed kidney and liver problems. Tamanna's mother was 80 years old at the time of her death. She will be buried next Thursday at the Tereso Muslim Cemetery in Sweden. Her body is currently in the morgue, Tamanna said. Tamanna is deeply saddened by the death of her mother. Tamanna said, "All that I am today is the achievement or contribution of my mother. When I started working in movies, my mother came from Sweden. At one point I also left for Sweden to my mother. But now she has moved to a place where no one can go. I pray to God to bless my mother with heaven."





Leave Your Comments