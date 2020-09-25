After 12 yrs Nirab, Emon together, joined by Peya



Nirab and Emon are two renowned faces in the Bangladesh entertainment industry. Whenever one is named another ones face comes to mind.







It is as if the two are one being and often mistaken as such. Regardless, after long 12 years the duo have come together to act in a TVC. But they are not the only starry faces that we will get to see either. Joining them is Janantul Ferdous Peya.







Nirab, Emon and Peya have banded together to work in a commercial for a company that makes chair.







The TVC is going to be directed by renowned director Saif Chandan. The work to shoot the TVC will start from today.







Other than that the role of executive director has been played by Subrata Chakraborty.







The shooting will take place at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in front of the Producers' Association. The TVC has been scripted based on a story.

Leave Your Comments