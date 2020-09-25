Kabori starts her second film direction 'Ei Tumi Sei Tumi'



Renowned film actress Sarah Begum Kabori is making her second film as a director. The name of this new film is 'Ei Tumi Sei Tumi'. On the very first day of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she started working on the film 'Ei Tumi Se Tumi'. But after two days of shooting, it stopped.





The work of the movie stopped as the whole country was locked down due to the coronavirus. Finally, after a break, Kabori opened the camera of the film 'Ei Tumi Sei Tumi' again. The shooting of this movie started again on 23rd September. Kabori said that shooting will be held in different places of the capital for seven consecutive days.





Kabori has broken the 14-year hiatus in directing and stood behind the camera with this movie. Sohail Rana and Kabori have teamed up again after four decades through this movie.







The story of this grant-aided movie will project the story of two different timelines. The time of Liberation War in comparison with the present time has been put forth. Kabori is presenting two new faces in the film. They are the rising hero of the small screen is Riyadh Raihan and Nishat Nawar Salwa, the first runner up in the final competition of Miss World Bangladesh 2018. Salwa will take part in the shooting from Wednesday, but Riyadh will take part from Today.

