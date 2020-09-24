BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) postponed the Sri Lanka bound players second official corona test, which is scheduled to be conducted today, BSS report. The second test was due to be done 72 hours before boarding the plane for Colombo. But since the Tigers contingent now won't leave the country on September 27, today's test was postponed. Until the new date is announced to leave the country for Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, the corona test will remain postponed, said BCB sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury.





"No COVID-19 test will be held tomorrow (today) since we are not leaving the country on September 27," Dr. Chowdhury told the reporters on Thursday.



"Until we get the new date of departing the country, we can't conduct any test."





The BCB conducted the players first official test on September 22 in which part of pacer Abu Jayed Rahi, all players returned negative. Rahi has been in isolation now at the National Academy building at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





Earlier BCB conducted a corona test of the players twice at their own initiative.





Uncertainly loomed over the three-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka over quarantine period issue. While Bangladesh wanted a seven-day quarantine with practice facilities, Sri Lanka's COVID-19 taskforce said a 14-day quarantine without any practice facility is mandatory.





Currently Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is trying to relax the quarantine issue by discussing with the COVID-19 taskforce, said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.





