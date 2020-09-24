Dean Jones, former Australia batsman, passes away



Dean Jones, the former Australia batsman, has died of a heart attack aged 59.





Jones was part of the commentary team at Star Sports for IPL 2020, and was in Mumbai for the tournament when he passed away on Thursday.





A gritty, attacking player, the Victorian featured in 52 Tests, making 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. In 164 ODIs, he made 6068 runs, at 44.61, with seven hundreds and 46 fifties.







His most memorable Test innings came in 1986, when in the heat and humidity of Chennai, he battled exhaustion and illness to make a heroic 210 in what would be only the second tied Test ever.





That was just his third Test, coming two years after his debut against West Indies in 1984. With plenty to prove, he came out at No.3, and stayed in the middle for 330 minutes, despite being sick on the field and finding himself in hospital at the end of the knock.





"One hour into day two I knew I was in trouble," he said in an interview to ESPNcricinfo about the innings. "I didn't drink anything apart from a cup of tea or coffee. We didn't know anything about dehydration and rehydration back then. Then I just batted from memory basically. I can't remember much from 120 on. I know nearly every shot in every innings I played. I can't remember a thing after 120 in that innings."





Incidentally, he said he was sick the night before his Test debut too, and called the 48 he made in his first innings on a difficult pitch one his best knocks.





Jones went on to make 10 more hundreds, with a career-best 216 against West Indies in Adelaide in 1989. But it was in ODIs that he really made his name, gaining a reputation as an attacking batsman and a fast runner between the wickets - and, by his own admission, also the first player to wear sunglasses on the field.



He was part of Australia's winning team in the 1987 Men's Cricket World Cup and remains No.5 on the all-time ICC Batting Rankings in the format. "Winning the 1987 World Cup in front of about 100,000 in Kolkata will remain the biggest moment of my career," he had said.







He retired from international cricket in 1994 - much too early, according to his supporters, but went on to play first-class cricket till the 1997/98 season. After his retirement, he pursued an interest in golf. He went on to coach New Zealand, Afghanistan, and teams in leagues in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. He was also was a regular in commentary boxes around the world.





--- ICC

