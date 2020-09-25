Chess vital to build merit-based society: IGP



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed said on Thursday that Bengali people have always believed in a merit-based social framework. Bengalis are ahead of others in terms of achieving Nobel prizes too, he further said. Chess is a very essential game to build up a merit-based society, the IGP added.





Benazir Ahmed admired the young generation of Bangladesh for bringing honour for the country from abroad in different categories. Enhancing chess game will enable youths to further brighten the country's image on the global stage in days to come, he remarked. Benazir Ahmed made these comments on Thursday afternoon at the capital's Canadian University of Bangladesh while inaugurating the Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess Tournament 2020.











Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed addressed the inaugural program of Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess Tournament 2020 on Thursday. -Collected







Benazir Ahmed is the President of Bangladesh Chess Federation and South Asian Chess Council. This tournament is being jointly organized by Canadian University of Bangladesh and Golden Sporting Chess Club. It is being hosted marking the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Chairman of Canadian University of Bangladesh Chowdhury Nafis Sharafat, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, Asian Chess Federation General Secretary Hisham Al Taher, Bangladesh Chess Federation General Secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim and some other dignitaries including grandmasters and renowned chess players attended the occasion. Leading chess players from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, Iran, Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and India joined the inaugural program virtually.





Benazir Ahmed stated that there are facilities for playing chess in parks and prisons in many countries. Chess is helpful in reducing mental stress, he added. 74 contestants from 15 countries are participating in this tournament. Its grand final and prize giving ceremony will be held on 27 September.

Leave Your Comments