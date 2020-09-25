BCB announces U-19 Primary Squad for Skill Camp

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam celebrates dismissing of India's Siddhesh Veer during the ICC Under-19 World Cup final in 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. -AFP



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced a 28-member Under-19 squad to join a four-week long skill camp beginning on October 1 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) in Savar.





The 28 players called up to the camp will report at the Krira Palli, Mirpur on 29 September to undergo COVID-19 tests on 30 September. During the camp, where emphasis will be on skills and conditioning, the Primary Squad members are also scheduled to play five 50-over matches on 17, 18, 22, 24 and 26 October. The skill training camp will continue for three weeks but it can be extended to four weeks.





Bangladesh, which is the defending champions of U19 World Cup, initially formed the team with 47 members who did a four-week residential camp at the BKSP. The camp began on August 23 and lasted until September 18. In these four weeks, the players had played seven warm-up matches in one-day format. However, four matches have been reduced to 30 overs due to the inclement weather.





According to the performances of the players, the BCB has trimmed the squad to 28 members. Those who were called up to the preliminary squad will be tested for COVID-19 this month.





Meanwhile, all the coaching stuffs including head coach Naveed Nawaz and trainer Richard Stonier have already returned to Dhaka to join the practice of the newly formed team. Naveed Nawaz returned on September 17 while Richard backed on Tuesday night. They are in quarantine upon their return to the country.

