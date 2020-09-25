Prayer Mahfil of NSTU Krishibid family for Bahauddin Nasim's recovery





Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) Krishibid Family has organized a prayer mahfil for the recovery of AFM Bahauddin Nasim, joint secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, former president and secretary general of Krishibid Institute, who is infected with coronavirus.





The prayer mahfil was held at the central mosque of the university on Thursday. Dr. Abdullah-Al Mamun Former President and General Secretary of Noakhali University of Science and Technology Teachers Association, Associate Professor of Fisheries and Marine Science , Krishibid Shafiqul Islam Assistant Professor of Agriculture, NSTU & Sakhawat Hossain President of NSTU Officers Association Spoke at the prayer Meeting. The prayer mahfil was attended by teachers, staff, students and local people of all walks of life. In the prayer mahfil, healing of all those affected by Corona including Nasim was sought.





To be mentioned that AFM Bahauddin Nasim, who is infected with coronavirus, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Dhaka City.

