'Khaleda 'promoted' to 'house arrest' from jail'



Voicing frustration over their party's failure to free Khaleda Zia from jail through a movement, BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Thursday said their party chairperson has been 'promoted to house arrest' from imprisonment." "Our leader (Khaleda) has got a promotion from imprisonment as she's now under house arrest. When our leader is under house arrest, we shouldn't be delighted," he said.





The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Parishad at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in memory of Prof Emajuddin Ahmed, Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu and other BNP leaders died recently, reports UNB.





On September 15, Khaleda Zia's conditional release from jail in two corruption cases was extended by another six months on two conditions as per section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).





As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions on March 25.





Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said it will not be possible to 'restore' democracy if Khaleda Zia is not freed from jail.





"Much of the work to restore democracy will be done if we can make an arrangement to bring her (Khaleda) to the streets by opening the door of her house. Democracy will be freed if our leader is released," he said.





The BNP leader said their party's main target is to free the country and its people from injustice, unfairness and from the grasp of an autocratic regime. "A national unity is necessary to do that and save the country, its independence and sovereignty."





He called upon their party leaders and activists to get organised forgetting misunderstand among them to strengthen their movement for the 'restoration' of democracy.







