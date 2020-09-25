Absentee voting week is September 27 to October 4



This year, Absentee Voting Week in the United States is September 27 to October 4. In some U.S. states, voter registration and ballot request deadlines for the November 2020 elections are as early as October 5th. The U.S Embassy in Dhaka said this through a press release which was sent to The Asian Age on Thursday.





It said, ''Whether you are a first-time U.S. voter or have already received ballots and voted absentee in past elections, U.S. Embassy Dhaka recommends you complete a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) each year to ensure you are able to participate in elections as an overseas absentee voter.''





''If you have already completed a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) in 2020 and requested electronic delivery of your ballot, you will be receiving your blank ballot or instructions for how to access your ballot soon, if you have not already received it. If you requested your ballot but haven't received it, or if you are not sure about the status of your absentee ballot, contact your local election office as soon as possible,'' added the press release.





''You can get voting assistance from the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka. Some states allow you to return your completed ballot electronically and others do not. If your state requires you return your ballot by mail, you can use the drop box located at the Madani Avenue entry gate in the booth for the guards. Ballots can be dropped off only during working hours (8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Sunday through Thursday except for Embassy-observed holidays). Transit time may take up to four weeks for mail to reach its destination if sent via the Embassy,'' the release further added.







