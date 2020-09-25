'Corona second wave warning mysterious'



BNP has alleged that the sudden warnings by the Prime Minister and other ministers regarding the second wave of Covid-19 seems mysterious as the official statistics suggests a decline in both the infections and deaths from the pathogen.





Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party came up with the observation while speaking at a virtual virtual press conference from the party's Nayapaltan central office on Thursday.







He said, "The Prime Minister and ministers have suddenly begun talking about the second wave of corona. Their such statements are shrouded in mystery when official data shows the number of coronary infections and deaths is declining every day.''







"The government is talking about the deterioration of corona situation after reducing the corona tests by half and resuming all official activities in full swing,'' he added.





Ruhul Kabir Rizvi went on to add, "Under the circumstances, it seems something is wrong somewhere. I remember a famous quote from Shakespeare's play Hamlet 'something is rotten, in the state of Denmark'"





The BNP leader also said that the government is talking about a further outbreak of the virus to divert people's attention to a different direction from its failures and hide some big incidents that happened in the country.







