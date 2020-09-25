Russia wants to give vaccine to BD in November



Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said that Russia is interested to give Covid 19 vaccine Sputnik 5 to Bangladesh in November 2020 along with other countries. Chairman of Advisory Committee of Health Ministry Mohammad Shahidullah gave this information to media on Wednesday.







According to Mohammad Shahidullah, RDIF Vice President Alexander Zavarov accorded this proposal to Bangladesh through an online meeting.Alexander Zavarov has informed that six countries have meanwhile trialled Sputnik 5 and 40 thousand people have already taken this vaccine.





Mohammad Shahidullah informed that Bangladesh has proposed to Russia to carry out the trial of Sputnik 5 before placing it in the market. Russia has shown interest in this proposal, Mohammad Shahidullah further said.Health Minister Zahid Malek said on Wednesday that Bangladesh has been keeping up constant communication with five foreign pharmaceutical companies who are at the final stage of producing coronavirus vaccine.









