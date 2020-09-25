PM places 5-point to protect the planet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke at the high-level roundtable held on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually on Thursday on Climate Action at the UN headquarters in New York. -Agency



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has placed a five-point recommendation to save the planet and its people from the adversities of the climate changes.





She was addressing the high-level roundtable held on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually on Thursday on Climate Action at the UN headquarters in New York.





Sheikh Hasina said, "To protect the planet and ourselves I would like to suggest political leadership must encourage robust international collaboration; the global temperature increase must be limited to 1.5 degree Celsius and all Paris provisions must be implemented; and promised funds have to be made available to the vulnerable countries.''





In the pre-recorded video statement, she also said, "Polluting countries must increase their NDCs through necessary mitigation measures, and recognise that rehabilitation of the climate refugees is a global responsibility." Sheikh Hasina went on to say, ''Bangladesh has some ideas and experiences to share on adaptation and resilience. We have prepared Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to deal with the challenges of climate change and water management."





She added that Bangladesh had built 4,291 cyclone shelters and 523 flood shelters in the country. Some 56,000 volunteers were available to facilitate preparation prior to any cyclone.





"That's why we joined the 'REAP' initiative which aims to make one billion people around the world safer from disasters by 2025," said the Bangladesh Prime Minister.



She noted that Bangladesh is the current Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum- CVF, and stated the Global Center of Adaptation's regional office has recently been established in Dhaka.





The head of government extended thanks to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his concern regarding the impacts of climate change.





This roundtable convened by the UN Secretary-General showcased high-impact solutions by governments and real economy leaders, in line with the Secretary-General's six climate-positive actions to recover better together.





The event showed the vast social and economic benefits of a sustainable recovery and of action to limit global warming to 1.5°C by achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.





UN Secretary-General António Guterres came up with the introductory remarks at the 90-minute event featuring a roundtable with around 20 global climate leaders from governments, private sector and civil society.







