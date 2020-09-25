Migrant workers at war for air tickets

Bangladeshi expatriates on Thursday thronged offices of the Biman and Saudi Airlines in Dhaka for tickets to go back to Saudi Arabia. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Bangladeshi expatriates, who have returned home from Saudi Arabia, on Thursday thronged offices of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the Saudi Airlines in the city for handing in their air tickets confirmed to go back to the oil-rich country.





The Saudi Arabian Airlines begun issuing tickets for Bangladeshi expatriates on Thursday morning. It is giving 500 tickets a day following the serial numbers of tokens.





Long queues of expatriates were seen in front of Saudi Airlines office in Karwan Bazar in the morning. In another development, Biman Bangladesh Airlines also started issuing tickets from its Matijheel office for its flights scheduled for September 26 and 27.





A large number of expatriates also gathered in front of the Biman office.





Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that the Saudi government has given landing permission to Biman, and Bangladesh also permitted all Saudi airlines to land here and take Bangladeshis back to the KSA.





He said the Saudi government has also agreed to extend time of visas for the Bangladeshis who want to return to their workplaces in the kingdom but their visas expired.







Migrant workers protested for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in Dhaka seeking tickets to Saudi Arabia. They came home with return tickets but could not go back due to shortage of Biman flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Biman called upon passengers with return tickets dated March 16 and 17 to contact its sales office on September 24 with tickets, passports and approval from apps/links specified by Saudi Arabia.





Biman said all passengers must undergo coronavirus tests in Dhaka and have to reach Saudi Arabia within 48 hours of the test.





On Wednesday, migrant workers demonstrated in front of the Expatriate Welfare Ministry in Eskaton, demanding extension of visas and Iqamas and arrangement of air tickets for returning to Saudi Arabia.





Aggrieved protesters marched towards Probashi Kallyan Bhaban, occupied the road outside the ministry and demonstrated.





Another group of protesters demonstrated in front of the Jatiya Press Club and the Foreign Ministry.







Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudia Airlines will operate 10 chartered flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) within Sept 30 to carry back stranded Bangladeshi expatriates to this middle eastern country while both the countries' flag carriers are set to operate commercial flights in full swing from October 1.







Leave Your Comments