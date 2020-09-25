Global Covid-19 deaths hit 978,448





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 978,448 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.





At least 31,975,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 21,891,500 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Wednesday, 6,318 new deaths and 304,210 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,228 new deaths, followed by India with 1,129 and Brazil with 869.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 201,910 deaths from 6,934,233 cases. At least 2,670,256 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 138,977 deaths from 4,624,885 cases, India with 91,149 deaths from 5,732,518 cases, Mexico with 74,949 deaths from 710,049 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,862 deaths from 409,729 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 97 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain 66, Bolivia 66, and Brazil 65.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,314 cases (seven new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,513 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 330,403 deaths from 8,944,819 cases, Europe 227,862 deaths from 5,060,966 infections, the United States and Canada 211,189 deaths from 7,081,746 cases, Asia 130,109 deaths from 7,564,259 cases, Middle East 43,430 deaths from 1,861,008 cases, Africa 34,521 deaths from 1,430,902 cases, and Oceania 934 deaths from 31,321 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

