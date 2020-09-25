5 dengue patients taking treatment at hospitals: DGHS





Five dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals in the city and outside the capital, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said Friday.





Besides, one new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until morning, it said in a handout.





Since January, 450 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Among them, 444 have recovered, the DGHS said.





Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalized and 101,037 recovered.





Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

