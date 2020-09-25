50,000 people marooned in Kurigram





Rainfall in recent days and water from the upstream have caused Teesta, Dharla and Brahmaputra rivers to burst their banks and inundate new char areas in Kurigram, leaving around 50,000 people marooned.





Hologhona Union Chairman Omar Faruk said 10,000 people in Hologhona, Sardob, Kagjipara and Satkalua villages under the union remained stranded as Dharla’s water level rose.





Flood water has inundated the Aman fields in the union, he said.





According to the local Water Development Board, Dharla was flowing 45 centimetres above its danger level on Friday morning. Teesta and Brahmmapurta were flowing near the danger mark.





Besides, 10,000 people in Jagomohon char and Char Baraibari under Ghopadanga union have been affected by flash flood. The people are suffering much, said Saidur Rahman, chairman of Ghopadanga union.





Several thousand people in Borobhita, Dangamor in Phulbari upazila, Hologhona, Bhogdanga, Pachagacchi and Moglabasha in Sadar upazila have been marooned after the flood hit them for the fifth time.





Many new river islands in the Sadar, Razarhat, Phulbari and Ulipur upazilas have been inundated during the recent flash flood, leaving thousands of people stranded.





Roads in the rural areas in some upazilas have also gone under water, snapping communication.





Many people in the flood-hit areas have taken shelter to high places like roads and embankment with their livestock. Some houses have been washed away by the strong current of Dharla River, locals said.

Leave Your Comments