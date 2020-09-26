UGC members pay homage to Bangabandhu

UGC members paying homage at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday. -AA



The two newly appointed members of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda and Prof Dr Md Abu Taher and Convenor of the UGC's committee for celebration of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Prof Dr Md Sazzad Hossain on Friday paid homage at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation at Tungipara in Gopalganj.







They paid tributes to the great architect of the Independence and Founder of the UGC by placing wreaths at the altar of the mausoleum of Bangabandhu. A special munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members, who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975, reports BSS.







Dr Ferdous Zaman, secretary (Additional Charge), Dr Shamsul Arefin, director of Public Relations and Right to Information Division, Md Kamal Hossain, director of Public University Management Division, Md Omar Faruque, director (Current Charge) of Research Support and Publication Division and Bishnu Mallick, member secretary of Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Celebration Committee, UGC were present, among others, during the time.

