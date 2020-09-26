Guinness World Records has great expectations for Saudi titles milestone



Saudi Arabia's penchant for breaking world records looks set to see the Kingdom smash through the 100 titles mark in the not-too-distant future, officials have predicted. Guinness World Records (GWR), which lists incredible human achievements and extremes of nature, has great expectations for the country over the coming months.





The Kingdom has been placed second behind the UAE in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for its record-breaking prowess, with 93 GWR titles under its belt.GWR's senior marketing manager in the MENA region, Shaddy Gaad, told Arab News: "We're very impressed with Saudi record-breaking and we're really excited - a lot of record-breaking happens on the National Day. "





Over the last few years and with the Saudi Seasons (activity festivals) we've seen a big rise in record-breaking in Saudi Arabia and we're looking forward to seeing this continue.





"Saudi Arabia is on the up and it's rising very quickly. There were a lot of records broken near the end of last year. We had Riyadh Season and we had AlUla. I think that number's going to rise up very quickly," he said. Gaad added that so far this year there had been a 15 percent increase in the number of new records set by MENA nations. "





This year we received 750 applications from the MENA region, compared to 649 in the first eight months of 2019. From Saudi Arabia, we received 79 applications and we expect it to go up to 100 by the end of the year," he said.One of the most notable titles achieved by Saudi Arabia was for the largest mirror building, the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla. "If you see that building itself, it's absolutely beautiful. It looks like something out of a movie," added Gaad.

