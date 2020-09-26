WB country director hears stories of fallen youths

World Bank Country Director Mercy Myang Tembon visiting workshops run by youths who dropped out of schools in Ramu upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Friday.-AA -AA



Sharmin Akhter's (18) parents stopped her studies while she was studying in ninth grade. From then on he lived at home. She recently took a three-month training on a beautician course under Save the Children's Education for Youth Empowerment (EYE) program and is currently earning taka 7,000 a month, which is helping her family make a living.





Sharmin Akhtar's mother is very happy now, because she always wanted her daughter to be self-reliant. Now Sharmin Akter is planning to take a loan so that she can open a beauty parlor with other trained girls like her.





Mercy Myang Tembon, Country Director of the World Bank in Bangladesh, was impressed to hear the story of many more young people like Sharmin who have turned around by developing their technical skills.





Organized by Save the Children, he visited a workplace called Raju Tailors in Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar on Thursday afternoon, where teenagers working in various organizations (mobile phone servicing, house wiring, IT centers) in Ramu and Cox's Bazar participated.







Speaking to the teens, Mercy Miang Tembon said, "Those of you who are interested in learning again after dropping out of school are really brave and confident. You should follow the youth of other parts of Bangladesh as well. "The Rusk Phase-II project under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh is being managed through the Department of Primary Education with the assistance of the World Bank.







Rusk Ananda School activities are being conducted in 10 city corporations for urban dropouts in primary education through which 13,900 adolescents in 54 upazilas across the country are provided vocational technical training based on market demand.In addition, the arrival of a large number of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar a few years ago has affected the local population of Cox's Bazar district.





Thinking of their support and development, technical skills development training programs are being conducted in 6 upazilas of Cox's Bazar and Naikhyangchhari upazila, where technical training has already been imparted to 3500 students. Meanwhile, Syed Rashed Al Zayed, a senior economist at the World Bank, advised students to continue their studies at the Open University so that they can apply their technical knowledge to a greater extent.





Mahbub Hasan Shaheen, Director, Reaching Out-of-School Children (ROSC) Phase-II, encouraged the students to take loans from government and non-government lenders in Bangladesh, and assured that he would take care of them himself if he encountered any difficulty. .Also present during the visit were Save the Children in Bangladesh Cox's Bazar Regional Office Director Mahin Newaz Chowdhury and Rusk Project Director Kazi Sultan Ahmed.





