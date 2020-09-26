Ensure safe screen for children





Our planet Earth has been Covid-19 stricken and the pandemic has already destined a murky scenario which the entire world has never experienced before. This time the virus induced crisis and misery have been unprecedented in respect of its anticipated impact and magnitude. Most surprisingly, it is amply not possible to address any sphere of human life which has not witnessed to Covid-19 inflicted agony.







It is true that, education is crucial for the total development of a country. The pandemic outbreak has turned this significant sector stepped-town. The learning loss brought in education is immense and there is no concrete parameter to figure out the learning diminution indeed. To reduce the magnitude of the losses taken place in education, all nations across the globe have been working within their variant capacities and of course, Bangladesh is one of them.





Since the closure of educational institutions has been declared, the concerned authorities have been serving with their available resources to reduce the learning loss. In the meantime distance learning has been introduced as a suitable substitute on different national platforms like- TV, Radio and also some other popular video sharing platforms associated with internet like- Zoom, Google Classroom, Google Meet, Facebook Live, Messenger Rooms, WhatsApp and so forth.





For inevitable cause, anxious guardians have allowed their children to join online classes using smart phone, phablet, tablet, laptop or desktop computer, TV, etc. It is true indeed- we do not have better option without it during this rugged circumstance. Therefore in such a dire reality, these gadgets and multimedia devices are being treated as a means of adjustment with the state of new-normal in a bid to keep ongoing distance learning continued.







For a must reason, children have been using internet-based smart gadgets and getting more time on screen which has alarmingly been huge beyond a normal phenomenon. As a consequence, the opportunity of using various social media and video streaming platforms like- Facebook, WhatsApp, Imo, YouTube and OTT has been risen sharply.







We know that pairing with screen for a long time brings some definite setbacks. It is proven that, a device screen emits blue light and system radiation which are significantly detrimental to human health and brain as well. If the usage time gets prolonged defying the normal range, it can bring severe physical and mental health hazards for respective user





As children are getting more access to this window of both online and off-line opportunity and becoming screen addicted being provoked by internet, social media and modern screen technology, they might be engulfed with the following ultimate threats like:







Sleep disruption, mood swing and disorder, less time with family and friends, poor self-image, insufficient physical or outdoor activities, reading fewer books, less opportunity of play, loss of social skills, unsafe behavior, obstruction to the free thinking ability, threat of cyber bullying and predators, engagement with unethical contents, social deviation and so on.





However, here we should have a significant role to promote our children's cognitive domain, physical and personal development. We should scale up their innate creativity and imagination, problem solving aptitude and heighten some other major social skills.







We all can encourage our children to adapt other activities like- nourishment of creative hobby, gardening, reading books, cycling, recitation, debating, involvement in arts and sports, etc. instead of being tangled with multimedia screen. We should always keep in mind that an unstructured playtime is more important for a young child in favor of brain development than being hung on multimedia devices.







It is obvious that managing our children's usage of internet and multimedia screen will be challenging. But developing household rules we can assure a safe experience regarding it. An acceptable time allocation is a possible solution to the screen issue while we do not have better alternative to the multimedia screen.







In this connection we should foster sound and safe screen habit for our kids through a cooperative and collaborative approach. Henceforth, the following guiding principles should be strictly maintained as a total screen safety measure while allowing our kids for screen:







We have to decide first whether our children are ready for a personal device or not and the contents which our children are interested in must be age appropriate. We should secure online privacy and safety, talk to our kids about what they are seeing considering their teen's maturity and habit. We have to be committed to upgrade healthy screen habit with proper guidance and consistency.





We must turn off screens during family meals or outing, switch off devices and remove them from bedrooms 45-60 minutes before bedtime. We should settle daily and weekly screen time along with limiting our own screen time, create a tech-free zone as well as encourage all to have a digital literacy. We must learn about parental control and apply it always.





Children are bound to make mistakes. Therefore, we need to make sure that they are closer by during screen time so that we can mentor them, supervise activities and help them to determine what is appropriate. No matter how smart or mature we feel our children are, we must monitor their social media behaviors and educate them not to send or share anything online which they should not want the entire world to see for eternity.





The writer is a Teaching Professional and Academic Coordinator for kids.

Leave Your Comments