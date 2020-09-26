Samsung takes another milestone step to make smartphones for affordable



Samsung has always strived to bring meaningful innovations to Bangladesh and to be one of the pioneering contributors in building a Digital Bangladesh. Samsung recognizes that for many in the country, a big barrier to entering the digital life could be the cost of their first smartphone.







In order to make this transition from feature phone to smartphone easier Samsung has launched a new 4G smartphone, Galaxy M01 core, with Tk. 1,000 off for everyone and additional Tk. 1,000 off when consumers exchange their feature phone. After these offers, Galaxy M01 core will be available at as low as Tk. 5,999. "





This initiative will make a big contribution in building a digital Bangladesh. The pandemic has shown to us the importance of Internet even more. In order to access high speed internet, one of the most important requirement is 4G enabled smartphones being readily available.







Samsung is taking up this initiative while assembling their phone in this country, contributing to the growth of high tech industries. Also, Samsung has made Bangladesh proud in front of the whole world by assembling 5G enabled phones in the country. For all these I would like to congratulate and thank Samsung" said Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.







Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, added, "With this initiative we want to reach, enable and equip the majority of the population of Bangladesh with a modern smartphone capable of high speed internet connectivity.





We earnestly hope this would be a significant contribution toward building a digital Bangladesh. We are really thankful, proud and grateful to Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister of Posts and Telecommu-nications for his kind words and encouragement. This has increased our responsibility even more and inspired us to work even harder."



Customers can purchase the 1GB RAM of Galaxy M01 Core for BDT 7,999 and 2GB RAM for BDT 8,999. There is Tk. 1,000 off for both those variants now. The device has two cameras - rear with 8MP and selfie with 5MP. Galaxy M01 Core has a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a minimized bezel. It also comes with a powerful battery of 3,000mAh, which can last for the entire day.







Leave Your Comments