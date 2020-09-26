MA Razzak Khan Raj, Chairman, Minister My-One Group and Dilruba Tanu, Managing Director, inaugurated the brand launching new brand "Minister Human Care" at the Minister's Gulshan Head Office in the capital on Thursday. -AA



Keeping the people of the country in mind, the local brand Minister has come up with their new addition "Minister Human Care". MA Razzak Khan Raj, Chairman, Minister My-One Group and Dilruba Tanu, Managing Director, inaugurated the brand launching event at the Minister's Gulshan Head Office on Thursday by maintaining safety and health precaution.





Golam Shahriar Kabir, Executive Director, Minister My-One Group, Md Sirajul Islam (FCA), Chief Financial Officer and Syed Abul Kashem (Rana), Director, Minister Human Care Division along with Senior Officials of all departments were also present on the occasion.





The Minister has brought "Minister Human Care" in the market mainly for ensuring hygiene and health care. Minister has brought 6 new brands consisting of different products in the market. The products are divided into 6 brands namely "Safety Plus", "Easy Wash", "Chaad", "Hexin", "Care and Care" and "Flush". "Safety Plus" includes hand wash, glass cleaner, floor cleaner, hand sanitizer, veggie wash. "Easy Wash" includes detergent powder, laundry soap and liquid detergent. "





Chaad" segment will have Fabric Brightener (Blue), Dish Wash Liquid, Dish Wash Bar. "Hexin" will have hand rub. "Care and Care" includes body wash, body lotion, petroleum jelly. Under "Flush" there will be toilet cleaner, toilet clean powder.





Regarding the "Human Care" brand, M.A. Razzak Khan Raj, Chairman, Minister My-One Group, said, "The Minister has been working for the people of the country as always. "Human Care" is the new addition to the Minister product line. We believe that, every Human Care product will help people to meet their daily needs. The Minister is always committed to provide high quality products at low prices. The minister will always work for the welfare for the people of the country".





