Huawei Connect: Creating new value with synergy across five tech domains



Huawei Connect 2020 opened on September 23 in Shanghai. Huawei Connect is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry. It is a platform where Huawei discloses its major strategies.In 2020, as 5G has been rolled out at scale worldwide, connectivity, cloud, AI, computing, and industry applications have all come together to create unprecedented opportunities for the ICT sector. Therefore, the focus of this year's Huawei Connect is creating new value with synergy across five tech domains.





Moving forward, Huawei will focus on applying ICT technologies to industries and providing scenario-specific solutions along with its partners to help enterprises grow their businesses and help governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.







At the event, Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech, titled "Creating New Value with Synergy Across Five Tech Domains". Guo said, "As more and more governments and enterprises go digital and embrace intelligence, the ICT sector will see incredible potential for growth. We look forward to opening this new chapter together with our partners."





Guo shared Huawei's leading practices in helping build smart enterprises, campuses, and cities, by integrating ICT technology with industry know-how and providing scenario-specific solutions to create value for governments and enterprises in regard to their major business systems.







In the next phase, Huawei will work with its partners to apply ICT technologies to industries, helping enterprises grow their businesses and helping governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.







Huawei will keep investing in key business domains that include network, computing, cloud service, and AI. Huawei believes that synergy across these five tech domains will not only bring Huawei opportunities. More importantly, they will present opportunities for the entire sector. Huawei hopes to grow the whole pie with its partners, enabling them to reap the most benefits from the new value chain.





Peng Zhongyang, Board Member of Huawei and President of Huawei Enterprise BG, delivered a keynote speech about developing a new paradigm for digital transformation. Under this new paradigm, Huawei will remain committed to meeting customer needs and aspirations through customized innovation. By leveraging synergy across the five tech domains, Huawei will continue building a robust digital ecosystem that creates new value for industries.





Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, shared how the fully-open Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) empowered digital innovation across various sectors, including finance, government, education, enterprise, entertainment, and business.





thereby creating seamless AI life services to meet diverse user needs. At the end of his speech, Guo extended an invitation to all Huawei partners, "Huawei will generate the power, and our partners can harness it. Together, we will succeed and create greater value for our customers."





HUAWEI CONNECT 2020 is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry, and is being held in Shanghai from September 23 to 26, 2020. For more information, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/en/events/huaweiconnect2020/

