MJF concerned over rising incidents of rape



Rights organization Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep concern over rising incidents of rape and sexual assault in different parts of the country.In a press statement on Friday, MJF demanded an immediate investigation into the incidents and called for exemplary punishment of the perpetrators through the legal system. A Chakma woman was raped by multiple assaulters in Khagrachhari early Thursday.







And just a day before, two teenage girls were raped by several men in Benapole, said Manusher Jonno Foundation. In the press statement, MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said, "Women and girls are being sexually abused in different parts of the country. Marginalized women and women with disabilities and children are most at risk. Some have been killed after being sexually assaulted."





She added that people involved in sexual harassment should be punished regardless of who they are or their identities. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the women and children of this country from this terrible peril, she added.





