BD-India ties founded on mutual respects: Riva



Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das has said Bangladesh and India are now development partners. The friendly relations between the two nations are established on mutual respects and confidence.





She said this at a webinar on Friday marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi organized by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The High Indian Commission sent a press release to The Asian Age in this regard. Riva Ganguly Das said, ''India is awaiting golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's liberation war and the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two nations.''





Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Indian envoy called upon all towork together in an effort to further strengthen the relations between Bangladesh and India.The Gandhi Ashrams in Noakhali, Jamalpur, Atrai and Dohar have been bearing the torch of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology in Bangladesh, added Riva Ganguly.





Member of the parliament from Noakhali H M Ibrahim, president of Gandhi Ashram Trust Swadesh Roy, president of Gandhi Memorial Certificates Syed Abul Maksud, director of Noakhali Gandhi Ashram Trust Nabo Kumar Raha, Atrai Gandhi Ashram's Professor Aminul Islam, Jamalpur Gandhi Ashram's Hillol Sorkar and Dohar Gandhi Ashram's Mohammad Fazlul Haque took part in the webinar. The two-year long 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will end on 2nd October this year.





