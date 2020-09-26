AL obstructing our candidates in by-polls: BNP



BNP has alleged that the men of ruling Awami League are obstructing its candidates in by-polls to Pabna and Naogaon from carrying out electioneering. Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Friday.





Rizvi said, "The cadres of the Awami League candidate in Pabna-4 by-election are threatening the workers and supporters of our candidate. They attacked a meeting of the candidate of Sheaf of Paddy yesterday (Thursday) in Naogaon-6 by-polls, leaving our many leaders and activists, injured."







"The signs of terrorist activities are visible ahead of the by-polls. We would like to say the people of the respective electoral areas will resist the obstacles towards holding fair and free voting with all their strength," he further said.Rizvi demanded the arrest and punishment of those involved in such 'terrorist' activities and effective steps to ensure credible voting in a congenial and peaceful atmosphere.





