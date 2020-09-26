'BNP is plotting to grab state power'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP-Jamaat alliance is out to hatch a conspiracy to grab the state power through clandestine alleyways instead of standing beside the people during the coronavirus pandemic.





He was addressing a views-exchange meeting marking the 74th birthday of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the party's central office at Bangbandhu Avenue in the capital on Friday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "A befitting reply will be given to BNP if the party gets involved with anti-people and anti-country conspiracy."







Intelligence reports revealed the BNP's conspiracy to grab the state power while different media have already reported on the matter, he further said.





BNP-Jamaat alliance never wants to represent the hopes and aspirations of the people rather they always do politics of conspiracy. They believe in anti-liberation and anti-state evil forces, he added.







