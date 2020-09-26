Enforce economic diplomacy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a virtual discussion from her official residence Ganabhaban, arranged by the Foreign Ministry at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Friday marking the 46th anniversary of delivering maiden speech in the UN



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Bangladeshi diplomats to pursue economic diplomacy to boost to the country's trade and commerce.







She was addressing a virtual discussion from her official residence Ganabhaban on Friday, organized by the Foreign Ministry at the Foreign Service Academy in the city marking the 46th anniversary of delivering maiden speech in the UN in Bangla by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).







The premier said, "In today's world, the duty of diplomatic missions has changed. Now economic diplomacy has surfaced alongside the political one. We have to pursue diplomacy in such a way that we can boost up the country's trade and commerce and achieve economic self-dependency by working together with all of the world."







She also laid emphasis on the need for working in unison to maintain peace in the world. "We are proud to play a key role in Peacekeeping activities by the UN. We are also pioneering at the Peacebuilding initiatives.







We are one of the proponents of the concept of 'Culture of Peace' bringing harmony across different cultures and communities. Commitment for complete disarmament including nuclear disarmament is manifested in our constitution," said the prime minister.





Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the newly constructed Foreign Service Academy Building and unveiled cover of two books: "Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina, and the United Nations: Bangladesh at the World Stage" and "Bangagandhu: The People's Hero" published by the Foreign Ministry, at the same function.The dean of the diplomatic corps, envoys of different countries and others concerned got connected from the Foreign Service Academy through a video conference.





Turning to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier said, "I wish the world will get relief from the coronavirus pandemic and the wheels of the economy will again start functioning and thus all can live their normal life. And for that reason the entire world should work together."





Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who showed the dream of building a 'Sonar Bangladesh'- free from poverty, hunger, and exploitation, said Hasina."We dragged down the poverty rate from 40 percent to 20.5 percent and hope to reduce it further," she said.





Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, MP, readout the keynote speech while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ministry Md Shahriar Alam, MP, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen spoke on the occasion.





