Gigi, Zayn welcomes their first daughter



Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and Supermodel Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together. Zayn Malik announced the news on his twitter account by sharing a black-and-white picture of the baby girl's tiny hand clutching his finger, reported by BBC.







Malik shared his sheer excitement on becoming a parent with the caption, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding, "the singer added. Hadid, 25, confirmed she was expecting in April while appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.







She told the US chat show host that she and Malik were "happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support". The couple have been dating on and off since late 2015. Earlier this week, Hadid's father Mohamed wrote in a caption on Instagram that he was "waiting patiently" for the baby. He added that "grandpa" was "here and waiting to meet you... so excited".





