Anushka criticizes Gavaskar for 'distasteful' commentary

Anushka Sharma Sunil Gavaskar



Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took exception to some remarks made by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar during commentary after her husband, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, had a poor outing against Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 league match on Thursday.







Virat Kohli put down two crucial catches off rival skipper KL Rahul, who went on to score an unbeaten century, and then was himself dismissed for just one run off five deliveries. Many videos of Sunil Gavaskar's remark during the KXIP vs RCB match have been doing the rounds on social media.







"Ab jo lockdown tha toh, sirf Anushka ke bowling ki practice ki unhone, voh video dekhiye. Usse toh kuch nahi banna hai (He only practiced against Anushka's bowling during the lockdown. See the video. That won't help)," Gavaskar is heard saying during commentary.





"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game.? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game.







Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? Its 2020 and things still don't change for me.







When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram stories.





Kings XI Punjab scored a massive 206/3 and then restricted RCB to just 109, winning by a massive 97 runs.Anushka Sharma has been in headlines in the past too, mostly for the posts she and Virat Kohli have shared. Most recently, they shared the news of expecting their first child on social media.





However, there have been instances where Anushka has been snared into issues related to Kohli's poor performances, and she has earlier too objected to being dragged into cricketing affairs.





Virat Kohli and his team had a day to forget in the match against Kings XI Punjab. Kohli dropped two catches, both off Rahul on 83 and 89, respectively, that cost RCB dear.Kohli was again underwhelming with the bat, managing to score just 1 run off five balls in the chase for RCB. None of the RCB players could get going, with the highest scorer being Washington Sundar (30 off 27 balls).







