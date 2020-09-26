Jon Lewis in line as Tigers batting consultant role

Jon Lewis



The Bangladesh Cricket Board is eyeing to rope England's Jon Lewis for the role of batting consultant that went vacant after Craig McMillan opted out due to personal reasons, according Cricbuzz.







Cricbuzz understands that Lewis is expected to arrive in Dhaka for an interview after BCB decided to have a look at him from close quarters regarding his plans with the national batting unit across formats.





BCB appointed McMillan for the tour of Sri Lanka after Neil McKenzie resigned due to family reasons after completing a two-year stint with the national team spending majority of his time as a white-ball batting consultant and only took charge of the Test squad during the tour of India.





However, McMillan's reluctance to join BCB due to the shock of losing his father prompted them to look for alternatives and as a result, they have called Jones, who showed interest immediately..





BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan confirmed to Cricbuzz about the latest development. "We are negotiating with him [Lewis] regarding the batting consultant post," said Akram without elaborating any further. "At the same time they are also talking to a few other candidates and don't want to disclose those names at the moment."





BCB has already decided to have only one batting consultant across formats. Lewis, the former head coach of Durham, has already had an experience of working in the subcontinent earlier when he was Sri Lanka's batting consultant.

