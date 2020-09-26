Global coronavirus death toll approaching 1mn









The global coronavirus death toll will officially touch the one-million mark in the next few days.





According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the death toll was recorded 987,593 as of Saturday morning.





Besides, the confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 32.4 million globally. More than 22 million recoveries have been registered globally.





US coronavirus condition





The US has registered 203,657 deaths and more than seven million cases – both the highest in the world.





Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told the Senate Health Committee in a hearing on Wednesday that more than 90 percent of the U.S. population is susceptible to COVID-19, citing a study conducted by the agency, reports Xinhua.





In addition, an ensemble forecast released Thursday by the CDC predicted that the virus may have caused a total of 214,000 to 226,000 deaths in the United States by Oct. 17





India's daily new virus cases on declining trend





India reported another 86,052 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week.





The latest update from India’s Health Ministry on Friday raised the nation’s total to more than 5.8 million.





The ministry said 1,141 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 92,290.





India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States, where more than 6.9 million people have been infected.





The ministry said India’s recovery rate has crossed 81.55%. On Thursday, the number of people newly recovered, 87,374, exceeded the number newly infected.





And the more than 562,000 new recoveries confirmed between Sept. 18 and Wednesday exceeded the 517,800 new cases over that time.





Less than 1 million people still have active infections while the number of people discharged from hospitals and quarantines exceeds 4.7 million, the ministry said.





WHO’s Warning





The global coronavirus death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely used, warned World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, reports BBC.





Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies head, said the figure could be higher without concerted international action.





Almost one million people have died with Covid-19 worldwide since the disease first emerged in China late last year.





Virus infections continue to rise, with 32 million cases confirmed globally.





The start of a second surge of coronavirus infections has been seen in many countries in the northern hemisphere as winter approaches.





Coronavirus Situation in Bangladesh





About three-fourths of the confirmed Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh have recovered so far, the health authorities said Friday.





With 1,383 newly detected cases in the past 24 hours until morning, the caseload stood at 356,767. Twenty-one new deaths have been reported, pushing up the fatalities to 5,093.





A handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 267,024 patients have so far recovered – 1,932 in the past 24 hours.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. In The caseload reached 300,000 on August 26.

