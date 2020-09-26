Man stabbed dead by ‘step-son’ in city





A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his teenage step-son in Dakhshinkhan area of the city on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Mohor Uddin, 40, son of Mohammad Ali of Mymensingh district.





Victim’s younger brother Hridoy said that his brother’s 16-year old step son locked into an altercation with his father over money.





At one stage, the boy stabbed his father’s chest, leaving him critically injured.





Mohor was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition around 10:45pm where doctors pronounced him dead, said Bacchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.





The boy went into hiding after the incident.

