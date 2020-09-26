5th phase flood leaves 60,000 people marooned in Kurigram









The fifth phase of flood in Kurigram has marooned 60,000 people, according to the UP chairmen of the flood-hit areas.





The overall flood situation remains unchanged though the water level of the Dharla River has reduced slightly. The water was flowing 34 cm above the danger level in the morning.





The fifth phase of floods has inundated new areas in different upazilas including Kurigram Sadar. Rural roads have also been submerged, disrupting road communications.





Chairmen of Baravita, Bhangamor, Holokhana, Vodanga, Panchgachhi and Mughalbasa unions of Kurigram Sadar in Fulbari upazila of Kurigram said about 60,000 people have been marooned as fresh flood inundated low-lying areas.





According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), about 4,000 hectares of new Aman fields have been submerged. About 100 percent Aman fields in 12 villages of Holokhana and Bhangamor unions are now under water as water entered through the broken part of the dam in Sardobe of Sadar upazila.





Saidur Rahman, chairman of Bhogdanga union parishad in Kurigram Sadar, said 80 houses in Char village of Jagmahan in his union have been washed away by the river. Besides, 10,000 people of Baraibari, Nankar, Satvita, Pangarchar, Tennarvita and Digdari villages of the union have been marooned.





Besides, hundreds of houses, a school went into the gorge of Dharala, Teesta and Brahmaputra rivers as erosion by them has taken a serious turn recently .





Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the concerned department has been asked to assess the damages caused by the floods.

Leave Your Comments