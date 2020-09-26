Voting in Pabna-4 by-polls begins





Voting in the by-elections to Pabna-4 constituency has started at 9 am today while it will continue till 5pm.





District returning officer Abdul Latif Sheikh said voting started in 129 centres of the constituency as a total of 3 lakh 81 thousand 112 voters are eligible to cast franchise.





A number of 2,301 presiding officers are on election duty, he said.





The Election Commission took the highest precautionary measures to arrange smooth voting.





Some 18 executive and two judicial magistrates, and eight platoons of BGB, RAB and police are tasked with holding the elections peacefully.





Abdul Latif said maximum precautionary measures had been taken to avoid any kind of untoward incidents centering vote.





The constituency fell vacant after the death of Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu, former land minister and the member of parliament of the constituency.





Then, the Election Commission announced the schedule of the by-elections.





Ruling Awami League’s three-time elected chairman of Ishwardi upazila Nuruzzaman Biswas, Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson’s adviser Habibur Rahman Habib, and Jatiya Party’s Rezaul Karim are contesting the by-polls.





