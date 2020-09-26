Two motorcycle riders killed in Bhola road accident













A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were killed after their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Bapta polling station on Ilisha road here on Friday noon.





The deceased were identified as – Kolpo Chandra Dey, 25, son of Lokesh Chandra of Aralia village in Tajumuddin upazila of Bhola and Bappi Anik, 24, from Vandaria thana of Pirojpur.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Md Enayet Hossain said two friends were travelling to Bhola city from Ilishaghat on a motorcycle in the afternoon.





When they reached the Bapta polling station area, their motorcycle rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.





The accident left the duo seriously injured, the police official said.





Hearing screams, locals rushed to the spot, rescued them and took them to Bhola Sadar Hospital, he added.





The duty doctor then sent them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment while they succumbed to their injuries there at night, the OC went on saying.





He also said, the truck was seized from the spot but the truck driver managed to escape.





