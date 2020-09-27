Diner Sheshe





"She's from Islamabad and I'm from Bombay but we met each other in New York in 2003 through a common friend and we've been friends ever since. In fact when I was studying in London, she came there to see a prospective boy for marriage and I remember going with her, hiding behind a pillar to see if he looked shady and waiting till her date was done. They ended up getting married, but I couldn't attend the wedding in Islamabad because of visa issues.""So how are you together in Bombay?"





"So here's the funny thing- we've been friends for over 12 years but never visited each other's home. So this time I applied for a visa, went through a procedure of 4 months and finally came to visit her here in Bombay. I remember sitting on the flight wondering what it would be like and I just want to say that it's been amazing- all these divisions are in our mind. Another funny fact- it took me 1 hour to get from Karachi to Bombay but it would take me 2 hours to get from Islamabad to Karachi; we're so close geographically but history has made us so bitter."





"What's been the highlight of your friendship?"





"Like everyone from India and Pakistan, the highlight would definitely be watching cricket together. During the 2011 World Cup when Pakistan lost to India in the Semi Finals, I remember being upset and she was ecstatic but she still tried to make me feel better. We left for this remote island in Greece the next day, and because India was playing the finals, she made me roam all over this island trying to find a screen to watch the game. We finally managed to watch the game together...and if you're wondering- yes, I supported India with all my heart."#International Day Of Peace





Humans of Bombay, Fb

