DMP to fire 26 cops involved in drug use: DMP chief



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has initiated a process to terminate 26 cops found positive in dope tests, said DMP Commissioner Md Shaifqul Islam on Saturday. The DMP chief came up with the disclosure after inaugurating the deputy commissioner's office of traffic police at Mirpur section-10, reports UNB. "We believe this action against the police personnel will deliver a clear message to others as no one will be spared," Shaifqul Islam said. Many people returned to the right path of life after the DMP had taken such initiatives, the DMP Commissioner said. The authorities are directly filing cases against the police personnel and arresting them for their involvement in drug use and helping drug traders, Shaifqul Islam added. A dope test is a test conducted to be sure whether a person is taking drugs.







Leave Your Comments