DSCC extends rickshaw-van registration time for 3 days



Time for registration, renewal and change of ownership of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)'s rickshaw-van-wheelbarrow-trolley and horse carriage has been extended till September 30.





The pre-announced deadline of September 27 has been extended by 3 days and new applications can be collected till this time. At the same time, the deadline for submission of collected applications has been extended by 4 days till October 1, reports BSS.





On the extension, DSCC Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque said, "We have received an unprecedented response to the registration, renewal and change of ownership of non-mechanical vehicles in the DSCC area, including rickshaws and vans, under the leadership of the DSCC Mayor." The deadline has been rescheduled following the request of several rickshaw owners' organizations and rickshaw pullers to extend the deadline for registration, renewal and change of ownership, he said.







From September 13 to September 24, a total of 1 lakh 45 thousand 246 applications have been collected in 10 days.

Earlier, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the registration, renewal and change of ownership of non-mechanical vehicles on the premises of Nagar Bhaban on September 13. In his inaugural address, the DSCC Mayor said that no non-mechanical vehicles other than registered non-mechanical vehicles would be allowed to ply in Dhaka city.



Barrister Taposh referred to the work as not only the registration process, but also the first step in the plan to build a moving Dhaka as described in the election manifesto. As a result, non-mechanical vehicles will gradually come under the system of orderly transportation.





