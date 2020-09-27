JS Whip Atiur infected with coronavirus

Atiur Rahman Atik



Atiur Rahman Atik, Jatiya Sangsad whip and also president of Sherpur district Awami League, has been infected with coronavirus. His test result came on Friday night, said his daughter Dr Sharmin Rahman Oni, reports UNB.







He is now taking treatment staying in home isolation in his flat of NAM Bhaban, said his daughter adding that his father has been suffering from fever.







Decision will be taken today about his hospilization, said Sharmin.







His sample was taken as part of regular health check-up of MPs.



