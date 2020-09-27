Gonoforum faction ousts Dr Reza Kibria

A faction of Gonoforum leaders talking to reporters on Saturday. -AA



Ousting party general secretary Dr Reza Kibria, a faction of Gonoforum leaders on Saturday decided to hold the party's national council on December 26 next. The decision was taken at an extended meeting of the party's central committee convened by the faction at the Jatiya Press Club, reports UNB. Party president Dr Kamal Hossain and general secretary Dr Reza Kibria were not invited to the meeting. Talking to reporters after the meeting, party executive president Dr Abu Sayeed said their meeting has decided to hold Gonoforum's nationalcouncil on December 26 to make it a people-oriented stronger party.







He said they formed a 201-member preparatory committee, led by party former general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, to hold the council. Sayeed said their meeting decided to expel party general secretary Dr Reza Kibria, presidium membersAOM Shafique Ullah, Advocte Mohsin Rashid and organising secretary Mostaque Ahmed for violating party discipline and constitution and indulging in activities that go against the party's interest and organisational unity. They claimed that283 leaders,including representatives from 52 districts,were present at the meeting.







Replying to a question whether Dr Kamal will remain with them or not, Mostafa Mohsin Montu said itwill be decided at the party's council. Dr Reza Kibria, however, said this meeting has no relation with Gonoforum since it was not convened by the party president and general secretary as per the party charter.





Leave Your Comments