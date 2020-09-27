AL takes programs marking PM's birthday



The ruling Awami League (AL) and its affiliated bodies have drawn up various programs to celebrate AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 74th birthday.





Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947, reports BSS. Like previous years, Awami League and its affiliated organisations will celebrate the day through various programs on the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footsteps of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





On the occasion, milad and doa mahfils will be offered in the capital city and different parts of the country. Besides, all the allied organisations of AL across the country, including the capital, will observe the day with various programs including discussions, doa-mahfils, special prayers and photo exhibitions in accordance with the appropriate health rules.





As part of the central program, a discussion will be held at Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium here on September 28 (Monday) at 3 pm at the initiative of Awami League. Awami League Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury will preside over the discussion while several party leaders will speak on the occasion.





Doa mahfil will be offered at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and other mosques in the country on September 28 after Johr prayers, seeking good health and long life of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Meanwhile, special prayers will be held at International Buddhist Monastery (Merul Badda) at 9 am, Christian Association Bangladesh (CAB), Mirpur Baptist Church at 10 am, Jakmala Rani Church at Tejgaon at 6 am and Dhakeshwari Temple at 11 am on the same day.





On the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's 74th birthday, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all party and allied-organisations' leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers of all levels, social and cultural organisations for holding milad and doa mahfils in all mosques and special prayers at all religious places.





