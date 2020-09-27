Experts suggest for consistence policy regimes in attracting FDI

Experts at a webinar titled "FDI Situation in Bangladesh: Problems and Prospects by COVID-19'' on Saturday. -AA



Economists, researchers and think tanks in the webinar seminar underscored the need for reforming existing policy to lure FDI into Bangladesh. They opined for stable and consistence policy regimes to attract Post COVID-19 foreign direct investment (FDI) through addressing the current barriers of doing businesses. Bangladesh still now lags far behind in terms of creating business environment for global famed companies- the experts also said.







The country's leading experts have urged for making the country more competitive in policy regimes, automation in regulatory measures and remove the administrative barriers so that cost of doing business become lesser and doing business easier. They urged for wide range of One Stop Services (OSS) to attract more FDI in post Covid-19 competitive and technology driven era. They demanded for holistic approaches for development including the quality governance and competitive tax measures to facilitate hassle free foreign investment. Besides, they suggested for an automated customs clearance process, integrated port and logistic infrastructure, enhancing cross boarder and regional connectivity.







They made the recommendations in the webinar titled "FDI Situation in Bangladesh: Problems and Prospects by COVID-19'' organized by the Economic Development Research Organisation (EDRO) held Saturday.





Helal Ahmmed Jony, Research Associate of EDRO moderated the webinar and presented the keynote paper. The keynote paper briefly elaborated the country specific FDI stock, its sector wise allocation and major barriers. The five major sectors for attracting FDI are Gas and petroleum, textile & wearing, banking, power and telecommunication respectively.





Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute (PRI), Dr Nazneen Ahmed, Senior Research Fellow, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Legal economist and Vice President of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB)- MS Siddiqui, Dr Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor, Bangladesh Institute of Business management (BIBM), Banker and Economic Analyst- Md. Mazadul Hoque, Dr Farid Khan, Associate Professor of economics of Rajshahi university joined the session as panel speakers. Dr Nazmus Sadekin-EDRO Research Director & Chairman of economics department of Mawlana Bhasani Science and Technology University presided over the webinar seminar.







Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute (PRI) stressed on holistic approaches for economic development in the age of edge competition. "Our trade policy is highly protected and our trade to GDP ratio is falling as we are concentrated on domestic market rather than the export market.'', he said. "We have 5.90% of FDI to GDP ratio which is the least as compared to other countries even we are lag behind from Bhutan. We must review the existing trade regimes for making it functional that will help to attract relocation of industries as well'', he added.







He advocated for inclusive and wide range One Stop Services (OSS) i.e., automation, paperless trade measures etc. to attract more FDI in post Covid-19 era. Dr Nazneen Ahmed, Senior Research Fellow, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) shed on light on policy inconsistency that must be address for facilitating long term investment. She also emphasized on easing the closure of business vis a vis starting a business.



"Covid-19 is now shifting the whole supply chain system from traditional to digital and e-commerce based, and the future investmentscenario would change considering the integrated port, logistics and other allied services facilities'', she said.







Legal economist and Vice President of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB)- MS Siddiqui shared the woes of businesses with the regulatory bodies and how making the doing business costlier with these interventions. "We must go for massive policy reforms including the foreign exchange and logistics regulation with a projection of future policy changes'', he observed. He stressed for skilled manpower development through trainings and lifelong learnings.







Dr Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor, Bangladesh Institute of Business management (BIBM) said that the central bank is undertaking a proactive role in policy formulation including the exchange regime as a regulator. "In the changing dynamics, it should be more cautious on the adequate enforcement on the FDI attracting measures'', he mentioned.







Dr Farid Khan, Associate Professor, University of Rajshahi highlighted on how FDI impacted living and livelihood of Bangladesh and contributed to reduce poverty by generating employment opportunities, technology transfer, creating forward and backward linkages and upholding the skill set of the manpower of the country.





Md. Mazadul Hoque, Banker and Economic Analyst said, "Yet, we couldn't attract much FDI although we have US $ 30 billion FDI plan in our perspective plans.'' He observed "The COVID-19 along with the US-China long standing trade war pushed the business to relocate but Bangladesh is yet to prepare to take it whether our competitive economies like Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and India are preparing to take the opportunities of relocation''. Forming special tribunal for hearing allegations from foreign investors is a must to attract FDI- Hoque also said, added that regional connectivity with opening up economic corridors might bring FDI more.





