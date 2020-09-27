The impacts of climate change on the environment of Bangladesh





Everything, which surrounds us whether living or non-living, is a component of our environment. It includes the air we breathe, the water we use for our needs, the soil we cultivate. Broadly, it is defined as "the sum of all external conditions affecting the life, developments and survival of an organism".







The external conditions include both physical and biological. By physical conditions (also called physical environment) we mean nonliving attributes like air, water, soil, climate, heat, light, noise, housing, and radiations whereas the biological factors (also called biological environment).





The physical and biological environments are interdependent. For example, deforestation leads to a decline in the wildlife population (biological environment) as well as an increase in atmospheric temperature (physical environment). In the human environment, social conditions like customs, religion, habit, and occupation are also included since they affect the living conditions. Our environment is made up of all the external elements that surround, influence and affect life.







The impacts of climate change-Climate change are continuing day after day and represent a significant threat to public health and our quality of life. Climate change has been linked to increased extreme weather events, rising temperatures and sea levels, rapidly retreating glaciers and alterations in river flow. Crops have already been affected by higher temperatures, and climate change has shortened millions of human lives worldwide through disease, malnutrition, and natural disasters.







When the environment is harmed, our basic human right to health is compromised. Cancer, heart disease, asthma, birth defects, behavioral disorders, and infertility are all either caused or increased by environmental hazards. The negative health impacts of environmental pollution and degradation fall most heavily on poor and minority communities. The right to a clean environment is fundamental.





The preservation, conservation, and restoration of the environment are necessary for the enjoyment of the rights to health, to food, and a decent, dignified life. The impacts of climate change may affect the security of nations. Reduced availability of water, food, and land can lead to competition and conflict among humans, potentially resulting in large groups of climate refugees. Human health and mortality rates will be affected to different degrees in specific regions of the world as a result of climate change. The incidence and geographical range of climate-sensitive infectious diseases - such as malaria, dengue fever, and tick-borne diseases - will increase. Drought-reduced crop yields, degraded air and water quality, and increased. Hazards in coastal and low-lying areas will contribute to unhealthy conditions, particularly for the most vulnerable populations.







Our response to climate change - Actions taken by individuals, communities, states, and countries all influence climates. Practices and policies followed in homes, educational institutions, businesses, and governments can affect climate. Climate-related decisions made by one generation can provide opportunities as well as limit the range of possibilities open to the next generation. Noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution are going to a very bad stage day by day in our country.





We need to find a way to protect ourselves and future generations from this environmental catastrophe right now. We need to find an integrated approach to protecting ourselves from these hazards as well as from natural calamities. The issue of climate change needs to be included in the textbooks and our students need to be made aware of its far-reaching effects now so that they can adapt to it in the near future. Teachers and other stakeholders in society need to play a leading role in this most talked burning issue.







It is time for us to think about how the effects of climate change on the environment can be brought to a tolerable level. Steps toward reducing the impact of climate change may influence the present generation by providing other benefits such as improved public health infrastructure and sustainable built environments. If everyone were to make small changes in their lifestyle, the collective effect would be significant toward reversing the harmful effects of climate change. We can adapt to climate change by reducing their vulnerability to its impacts.







Actions such as moving to higher ground to avoid rising sea levels, planting new crops that will thrive under new climate conditions, or using new building technologies represent adaptation strategies. We may be able to mitigate climate change or lessen its severity by reducing greenhouse gas concentrations through processes that move carbon out of the atmosphere or reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The writer is an education researcher

